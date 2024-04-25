Duality Advisers LP Makes New $890,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 116.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 824.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CROX opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.