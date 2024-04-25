Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 26.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

