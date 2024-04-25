Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.