Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Cinemark worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

