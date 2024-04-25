11,221 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

