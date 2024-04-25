Duality Advisers LP Makes New $883,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

