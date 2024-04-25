3,200 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $446,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEC opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

