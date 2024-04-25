Cwm LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKWFree Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

