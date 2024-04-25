Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ISEP opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

