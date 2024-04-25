Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

