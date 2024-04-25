Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,353,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,301,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $133.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.