Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $112,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.