Brokers Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $83,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.