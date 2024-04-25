Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 14.6% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.3 %

HLF stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

