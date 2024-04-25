RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8,351.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RTX by 15.5% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

