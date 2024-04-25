Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

