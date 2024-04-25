WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,134,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 496,958 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

