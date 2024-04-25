Mizuho Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

