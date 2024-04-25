Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.06.

TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

