Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,453,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Shares of SLAB opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

