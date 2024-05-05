Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zynex

Zynex Stock Down 4.7 %

ZYXI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $349.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynex by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zynex by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.