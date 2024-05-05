Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Zynex Stock Down 4.7 %
ZYXI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $349.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynex by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zynex by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
