Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chegg, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG
Chegg Stock Performance
Shares of CHGG opened at $5.24 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Chegg
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.