JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 710

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 852 ($10.70).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11,641.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 876.50 ($11.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.28.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

