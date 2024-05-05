JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 710

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 852 ($10.70).
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
