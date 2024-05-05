Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.95) on Thursday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.62 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

