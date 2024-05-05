Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.02. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.09).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

