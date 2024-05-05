Smiths News (LON:SNWS) PT Raised to GBX 65

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
