Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($234,583.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

