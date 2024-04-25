Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,222 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

