Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 403,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,592,000 after purchasing an additional 334,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,604.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

