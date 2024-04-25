Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

