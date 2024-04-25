Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.