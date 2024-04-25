Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Investar Price Performance
ISTR stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Investar has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.77.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.