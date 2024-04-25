Mizuho Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $195.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.88.

NYSE:H opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

