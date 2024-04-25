Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $302.41 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.