Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.79. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

