trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Get trivago alerts:

View Our Latest Report on trivago

trivago Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.41 on Thursday. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in trivago by 79.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.