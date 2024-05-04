Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 158,322 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,322 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Ryan Specialty worth $84,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 941.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

