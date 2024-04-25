Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Critical Contrast

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Viper Energy pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 24.17% 8.29% 6.24% Crescent Energy 2.84% 13.30% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $827.70 million 8.52 $200.09 million $2.70 14.77 Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.81 $67.61 million $1.29 8.35

This table compares Viper Energy and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viper Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Energy and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Crescent Energy 0 1 5 1 3.00

Viper Energy presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.04%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

