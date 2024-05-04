Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

