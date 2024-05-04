Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.36. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 73,448 shares trading hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

