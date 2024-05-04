Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

MAR stock opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

