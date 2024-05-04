Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.27 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.57% of AdvanSix worth $77,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

