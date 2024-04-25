Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.