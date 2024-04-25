Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.