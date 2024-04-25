Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $793.37 and last traded at $785.06. Approximately 3,877,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,829,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $717.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.