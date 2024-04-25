Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.66. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $533.79 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.78 and its 200-day moving average is $485.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

