Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

