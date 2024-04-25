Oppenheimer Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $120.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $107.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

