Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$319.69.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.8 %

BYD opened at C$262.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$295.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$276.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$213.72 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.