Brokers Issue Forecasts for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HBT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $600.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

